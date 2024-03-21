Commencing countdown to Fieldays 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The countdown is on for Fieldays 2024.

Preparations are in full swing for the event, which starts on June 12. The build of the small city starts taking shape in early April, transforming the 114 hectares of Mystery Creek Events Centre into a showcase of New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

“Fieldays is more than just an exhibition; it’s a vital connection point that strengthens the bonds within our agricultural community,” New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said.

“For over half a century, this four-day event has played a pivotal role in fostering relationships, creating connection, facilitating knowledge transfer and driving progress in our primary industries.”

With more than 1000 exhibitors, Fieldays visitors can expect to see a range of cutting-edge agricultural technology, innovative farm equipment and rural lifestyle exhibits.

The ever-popular Fieldays demonstrations and competitions, alongside the six branded hubs – Innovation, Hauora Taiwhenua Health & Wellbeing, Forestry, Careers & Education, Sustainability and Digital Futures – create a variety of opportunities for visitors to experience different aspects of agriculture.

Tickets go on sale early May.