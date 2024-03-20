Lincoln growing even more ag graduates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

For a fifth successive year Lincoln University has had an increase in student enrolments.

The university said enrolments for the first semester of 2024 are 20% higher than a comparable period last year, which has put it on track to exceed 5000 Equivalent Full-time Students (EFTS) by the end of the year.

Numbers of domestic EFTS have grown 21%, international by 13% and postgraduate by 58%.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Edwards said the strong growth signals the university’s increasing influence in shaping land-based sectors.

The number of postgraduate students in Semester 1 represents 43% of the total student population, which Edwards describes as a significant shift from the pre-covid era and a sign of Lincoln’s status as a research-intensive land-based university.

He said it also underscores the role the university is playing in moving New Zealand’s land-based sectors towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

“The strong surge in our postgraduate numbers demonstrates our strategic approach to addressing and anticipating industry demand for skilled graduates, while also meeting the needs of a cohort of students who are qualified and motivated to contribute to society by applying their skills and knowledge.”

The university’s financial outlook remains positive, with a modest surplus realised in 2023 and budgeted for 2024.

Edwards said it is debt-free and retains a healthy cash position, which will enable an extensive capital development programme it has underway.

The top programmes for Lincoln University students in 2024 are: Bachelor of Agricultural Science, Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture), Bachelor of Land and Property Management, and Master of Applied Computing.

In close collaboration with land-based sectors, Lincoln University launched the Bachelor of Sustainable Tourism and Master of Parks Management in 2024.