Seed islands to help regenerate Northland forest

Craigmore Sustainables is embarking on native planting projects in Northland to breathe new life into degraded ecosystems.

The team at Craigmore’s Ngatieke Forest in the Far North has established native “seed islands”.

In time, the seeds will be dispersed by birds and wind.

To date, 400 square metre islands have been planted at an intensity of two islands per hectare within a mānuka stand situated alongside the Radiata pine forest.

Forest manager Paul Ogle from PF Olsen said the benefit of using the seed islands approach is that it will allow native plants to regenerate.

“The species planted in the seed island are fast growing, robust natives. Many are sub-canopy species which, with bird and wind assistance, will help populate nearby patches of bush that have not been self-regenerating under the canopy due to cattle grazing,” said Ogle.

Craigmore’s general manager of forestry, John Barker, said that increasing the presence of native plants will bring long-term benefits such as enhancing biodiversity and protecting waterways.

“Regeneration projects such as this will have huge ecological and environmental benefits, bringing native birdlife and insects back into our forests.

“Natives are environmental work horses, playing a huge role to reduce run-off, flooding and debris from entering waterways.

“Some areas have been impacted by cattle and now they have been removed, we expect the areas will recover and thrive,” Barker said.