Christmas on the first weekend in May

Reading Time: 3 minutes

April is an exciting time of year because it means we are getting really close to Christmas.

Putting out the mānuka tinsel and anatine baubles is very much a part of my autumn, in anticipation of the joy of Christmas come the first weekend of May.

My children think it is mad, but one day they will realise that my April mirrors their December.

The start of the month is about preparation, getting the tree up and dusting off the lights, or sighting the gun again after it being in the safe for the best part of 12 months.

Mid-month involves seasonal treats, Christmas mince tarts and Advent calendars, or maize sprinkles for now.

Then, closer to action day, you are shaking the presents under the tree in hope, or religiously checking the weather forecast, in preparation for an early morning that you have been looking forward to with festive fervour for so long.

Like Christmas, you can plan and hope as much as you like, but there is a degree of luck about what old Saint Nick will deliver.

Will the cunning mallards head to my place or over to the neighbour’s? Will the 100 ducks that were on the pond at the start of April return, or will all of our work have scared them off? Will the Flapper Splasher, the duck Mojo, the Feeding Frenzy, and all of the plastic versions of mallards, parries and greys scare them off? Will the ducks be cleverer than me?

Duck shooting at our place is likely similar to duck shooting at many rural locations around the motu. It’s all about getting the right people together.

Our group works under the Harapepe Field Sports Association (HFSA). Members of the HFSA come from a range of backgrounds. There is a farmer, a baker, a general manager, an aircraft engineer and a construction tycoon. When meeting in the capacity of the HFSA, we throw away these day-to-day titles and assume a range of other roles. I am the president (the pond is on our farm). We have a vice-president, a director of on-field sports, a director of off-field sports and a treasurer.

You may think this sounds like a government department where there is a fancy title for every role and most of them do very little. Well, there would be some truth to that in regards to the HFSA. The roles may be a bit much, but they help.

The annual meeting of the HFSA demands performance. Top performance to ensure the first weekend of May is spent having the best weekend of the year with your best mates.

So why the structure, why the titles?

It means that when we turn up, the decoys can be put out by on-field sports, while off-field sports takes care of the menu. Kai is important and consists of shotgun shells, armadillo eggs and KFD (Kentucky Fried Duck), always delicious.

Critically, off-field sports ensures the beers are cold. The president and vice have oversight, but in practice can be directed where to go by the rest of the team and manage situations like needing a buggle screw or a change to the gas bottle, or to find something from the shed to patch this or cover that.

Structure and systems are important, they enable you to do your job efficiently without thinking. They allow productive silence. A getting-on-with-it so the treats of duck shooting, the banter, the silence, the calling and the camraderie, are enjoyed without a fuss.

I often hear management-speak that suggests it is all about the people and the right behaviours. I agree – to a degree – but even with my best mates (who are the greatest people), who are coming to have a great weekend (intention of behaviour is certainly right), we need to have clarity about who does what and who is in charge of what.

Yes the on-field team will help the off- and vice versa. We work as a team after all. But if we’re starving or a mechanical duck is not working we know where to look. Most things in life are a form of team sport and it is nice to know your role in the team.

On the opening weekend of May, I will be crouched in the maimai waiting for my Santa to arrive. Merry Christmas.