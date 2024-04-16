A day in the life of ‘the queen of the Waihōpai woolshed’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Esther Kidd, 59, of Ngāti Porou, is the queen of the Waihōpai Invercargill woolshed.

From developing a rapport with farmers, getting the shed ready for the day and teaching up-and-comers – all while managing her own work – she’s a self-described “hardcore person in a hardcore industry.”

The 25-year veteran and Leading Charge Hand with Spain and Smith Shearing Contractors lays out what it takes to get through a day, and what keeps her going.

She tells Shepherdess what a typical day is like for her in the woolshed.

4:30am. I get up early every morning so I can take my time to get ready and not forget anything at home. I get picked up by my bosses around 5am, we get to the yard around 5:15am and wait till everyone gets there and then we are all deployed across Southland. Sometimes people have a bloody good sleep in! Everyone has to be there at half-past-five because of the distance we have to travel. If they’re late, they’ve gotta buy a box of alcohol for the team after work.

7am – We try to get to the shed by at least 6:45am. I have to set up the shed for the rousies and other people check the gear so we can all start at the same time. They’re called wool technicians now. We work for two hours and then have a break. So nine o’clock smoko. There’s four runs. Half hour breaks for smoko; an hour for lunchtime. Three meals are supplied. Morning smoko could be something hot, like sausage rolls. Then lunch could be a roast. Afternoon could be something hot, or cakes or biscuits.

Alongside doing her own work and covering the entire shed, Esther Kidd is also responsible for training others on the job.

During the main shear you’re hardcore – you’ve got thousands of sheep. In winter it’s cold; you’ve got to work hard. Pre-lamb is by the weather. If you’ve got two good sunny days you might do 1000, maybe 1400-1500 in a day. In summer you’re sweating profusely. If it’s 28 degreesC outside, you can guarantee it’ll be 35 inside.

You get an adrenaline rush when it’s a hardcore day. I’ve got a big job – I cover the whole shed. Training people up on the job.

My job is to prepare the clip for the farmer, to make sure people are doing what’s required of them. To keep the peace if there’s an outburst of anger or whatever.

The most important thing people should learn is listening.

When I’m training people on the job, I’m training over machine noise as well as the stereo. I practically have to yell. Learners – I put them right beside me. I’ve got to work, too. I’m not walking around, I’m working at the same time. And I’ve got to keep an eye on the bales, on the presser, on the number of sheep. It’s very exhausting, mentally as well as physically.

6:30pm. I get home and then I’ve gotta cook tea and do my washing and do the dishes. I’m the only one who works in overalls. Simplistic; doesn’t take long to throw in the dryer. I sit down and then I fall asleep. I should go straight to bed, but I sit down on the couch and try to unwind. And then my husband leaves me there! During the main shear I’m probably in bed by 8pm.

1am. I wake up and go to bed. Then I do it all again the next day – every day, every day, every day. What keeps me going in this industry is that I’m a Christian. God has kept me in the industry. Spain and Smith are such good people to work for. Very kind, compassionate and understanding of different peoples.



Story written as told to Claire Williamson and photographed by Francine Boer for Shepherdess magazine. Shepherdess magazine was started around a kitchen table on a dairy and beef farm in the Horowhenua. We continue to come to you from this kitchen table, and from many other farms, home offices and lounges across provincial Aotearoa. The magazine is here to connect, empower and inspire women across rural New Zealand, by offering a place to tell stories of our rural communities. Find out more about Shepherdess here shepherdess.co.nz