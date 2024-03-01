Best of the best line up for Biosecurity Awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The New Zealand Biosecurity Awards finalists highlight the inspiring and diverse biosecurity activities that are happening across New Zealand, Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson says.

The awards celebrate the people working to help ensure NZ is safe from unwanted pests and diseases.

“It’s the work of people and organisations like our finalists that help safeguard our layered biosecurity system,” Anderson said.

“With the help of New Zealanders, we continue to ensure our biosecurity system remains resilient, effective and world leading. There are countless examples of people who are making significant contributions to protecting our economy, taonga and unique environment.

“The awards are our way of celebrating the people and organisations who are making these outstanding contributions to our biosecurity system.”

Anderson said the finalists represent a wide range of individuals, iwi and community groups, and cover a host of projects that help protect NZ from pests and diseases.

“It’s pleasing to see a higher number of community groups who are devoting their time and passion to this work.

“The judging panel has told us that selecting the finalists from each category was a challenging task.”

Chair of the judging panel Edwin Massey said every entrant deserves recognition.

“We received a diverse range of entries from people and organisations who are incredibly focused on delivering exceptional outcomes through their biosecurity projects. Their mahi is fundamental and every day they are putting in hard work.

“They’re encouraging a true team effort, tackling everything from large-scale projects in challenging environments, to developing unique and exciting learning opportunities for students. All entrants are going above and beyond to protect and strengthen biosecurity in New Zealand.”

The winners will be announced at the NZ Biosecurity Awards event in Wellington on April 8.

Finalists:

• BioHeritage Challenge Community Award

Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust – Feral Goat Eradication

Ōkārito GorseBusters Charitable Trust – Ōkārito GorseBusters

Tākaka Hill Biodiversity Group Trust – Restoring and Protecting Tākaka Hill Ecosystems

• Te Uru Kahika Māori Award

Aki Tai Here

Te Whakahononga

Viki Heta and Arana Rewha

• Biosecurity New Zealand Science Award

Marine Biosecurity Toolbox Research Programme

Ngā Rākau Taketake – saving our Iconic Trees from Kauri Dieback and Myrtle

AgResearch – Animal Health Solutions Team

• GIA Industry Award

Aquaculture New Zealand – A+ Biosecurity Standards

Sails for Science NZ – Northland Students United in Marine Pest Detection

Veritag – bringing the Private Sector into the M bovis Programme

Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

AsureQuality Ltd – Black-grass response team 2022-2023

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research – Caulerpa Biosecurity Response Team

Waikato Regional Council – Kauri Protection Programme

• Biosecurity New Zealand Kura (School) Award

Maeroa Intermediate School – Gully Restoration Project

Waitaria Bay School – Pest Free Playground

Western Springs College – Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – Waitītiko Awa Restoration

• Mondiale VGL Innovation Award

Auckland Council – Ruru conservation Information System

EcoNet Charitable Trust – the innovative EcoNet CAMS Weeds toolkit

Te Ara Hīkoi (Predator Free Franklin) – Tāwhiti Smart Cage

• AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award

Bevan Morgan

Keeley Grantham – Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Reema Chawla – Harman Impex NZ Ltd