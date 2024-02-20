Ford NZ Rural Sports Awards finalists announced

Reading Time: < 1 minute

THE finalists for the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Sports Awards 2024 have been announced.

The finals will place at the Awapuni Racing Centre on Friday, March 8, during the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games Weekend.

The finalists for each category are as follows:

The PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award:

Bob Mehrtens, 69 – ploughing

Jack Jordan, 27, of Taumarunui – timbersports

Neil Evans, 65, of Omihi, North Canterbury – sheepdog trials

The RX Plastics New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Samantha Ottley, 32, Christchurch – harness racing

Sacha Bond, 30, Piopio in the King Country – shearing sports

Anne Patterson, 32, Blackbutt, Queensland – timbersports

The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award:

Clay Harris, 21, Mokauiti in the King Country – shearing sports

Wilson House, 19, Christchurch formerly Manawatū – harness racing

The Freebairn & Hehir Lawyers Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award:

Nigel Armstrong of Christchurch – harness racing

Bronwyn Troon of Taihape – gumboot throwing

Erana Stevens-Tulip of Te Kuiti – shearing

Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award:

Pat Hellier from Kamo but living in Papamoa – Highland games

Wayne Newdick from Taumarunui – fencing

The awards will also feature the presentation of the Future Post Rural Sportsperson with a Disability and the Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background, supported by Higgins Concrete.

Judges will select one overall winner to receive the prestigious Ford Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award.