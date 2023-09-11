Jaiden Drought takes driver’s seat at TAMA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

John Deere NZ territory manager Jaiden Drought has been appointed president of the Tractor and Machinery Association.

He replaces Kyle Baxter who stands down after seven years of leadership positions in TAMA, which represents New Zealand’s farm machinery importers, manufacturers and retailers.

Chris Bain will serve another year at the association’s vice-president, while its management board expands from three to six.

TAMA chief executive officer Phil Holden said Baxter has done a great job.

“Kyle served three years as president, two years as vice-president and two years on the leadership group, which is a huge commitment. TAMA has grown during his period of leadership, and he is leaving it in a strong financial position.

“We now welcome Jaiden to the presidency and several new faces to the leadership group. Jaiden is well respected and well liked within the industry and we look forward to the new team bringing some fresh ideas to the organisation.”

Drought’s appointment coincides with the launch of TAMA’s new logo, and a revamped website.

During the AGM in August , TAMA members reappointed Ian Massicks, Josh Vroombout and Richard Anderson to the body’s management group. They also added three new members – Liam Hines, Paul Holdaway, and Tim Fanning.