Kellogg Rural Leadership applications open

Applications are open for farmers, foresters, fishers, growers and agribusiness professionals to join one of two programmes being offered next year for the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

Kellogg has helped develop rural leaders since 1979 and now boasts more than 1000 alumni.

Kellogg scholars are deeply grounded in the food and fibre sector and come from multiple industries and parts of its value chains, meaning in-class exchanges between scholars come from both sides of the farm gate.

In addition to the personal growth each scholar achieves, a big part of the impact model is based on scholars’ individual research reports – a deep dive into a topic of their choosing.

The programme said Kellogg scholars bring their talent and passion, and leave equipped to think and act strategically.

• Programme 1 runs across three phases beginning January 23, 2024. Applications close October 22 this year.

• Programme 2 begins June 18 2024. Applications close April 14, 2024.

To find out more or to register your interest, head to https://ruralleaders.co.nz/application-kellogg/