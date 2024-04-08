Main man from Piarere takes Young Farmer regional

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Piarere Young Farmers member is one step closer to winning one of New Zealand’s most prestigious farming awards after being crowned the Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Dennis Main, 30, was announced as the Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year on Saturday, following two days of competition at the Kerepehi Domain.

Now he gears up to take on six other regional finalists in the ultimate showdown at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final, being held in Hamilton in July.

The weekend’s event was one of seven Regional Finals happening across Aotearoa between February and April.

Details of what challenges would be thrown at the Waikato Bay of Plenty event were kept under wraps from the determined contestants.

“I didn’t know what to expect, so to come away with the win was a real surprise,” Main said.

This was Main’s first time competing in the contest, after being an active member of Piarere Young Farmers for the past couple of years.

“A few of my mates from the club were entering this year, so I thought I should give it a crack and see what happens,” he said.

Main grew up on the family dairy farm, and after leaving school studied engineering. He spent four years back on the farm and has now turned his hand to building.

“Being practically minded I really enjoyed the farmlet. It was a great way to be able to focus on the skills you are good at to earn some extra points.”

The farmlet challenge offered contestants dedicated time to craft a miniature farm setup.

Tasks included constructing a three-wire electric fence, a tank and trough reticulated water system, a mailbox, and planning riparian planting.

Hamilton City Young Farmers member Stephen Brunskill, 29, clinched second place and Morrinsville Ngarua Young Farmers member Cam Clayton, 28, was third.

With the Grand Final just months away, Main will be focusing on developing his technical skills.

“I’m confident in my practical skills, but I know I need to work on my technical knowledge.”

“I’ll be aiming to gain more industry knowledge and refreshing my brain on other technical topics to make getting up on stage for the quiz a bit easier.”

The next generation was also out competing, with Summer Korkie and Luke Pease from Te Awamutu College taking out the Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year title for 2024.

Jacob Bolt, Isaac Wilson and John Woodward from a combined Otewa School and homeschool team are the 2024 Waikato BOP AgriKidsNZ Champions.

James Hill and Ben Ede from Cambridge High School placed second in the Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year Competition.

Runner-up and third in the AgriKidsNZ contest were Ben Barbour, Joshua Barbour and Jackie Sneddon from Te Waotu School and Hannah Wilson, Louise Ann Bulled and Sophie Ella Ann Ferr from Otewa School.