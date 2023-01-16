O’Connor off to Europe to talk trade, food security

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor is heading to Europe to talk up the role of agricultural trade in climate change and food security, World Trade Organisation reform and New Zealand agricultural innovation.

“The global economy is moving through strong headwinds, which will buffet New Zealand this year,” O’Connor said. “We’re focused on supporting our exporters and in particular our primary industries to adapt as issues like climate change challenge all economies.

“We will also continue to work with like-minded partners to reform the WTO, which will provide stability and benefit for all members.”

O’Connor was set to head for Switzerland on Tuesday to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, the first time the January event had been held in person since the onset of covid-19.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with trade counterparts, attend a Swiss-hosted WTO mini-ministerial meeting and a Canada-hosted “Ottawa Group” session on WTO reform.

“An area of particular priority to New Zealand is the return to a well-functioning dispute settlement system as a critical and foundational pillar of the WTO,” he said.

Currently, the WTO’s appellate body is unable to review appeals due to ongoing vacancies.

The US has blocked any new appointments since 2016 and the top appeal body has been stalled since 2019.

O’Connor will then head to Berlin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture, the world’s largest informal conference of agriculture ministers and industry.

“New Zealand’s participation enhances our credentials as a global leader in agricultural innovation along with our exporting brand. I’m looking forward to discussing partnership opportunities for climate research in agriculture,” O’Connor said.

The trip will provide important opportunities to lobby for the ratification of the European Union-NZ Free Trade Agreement, he said.