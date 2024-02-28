Fonterra launches emissions profile tool

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fonterra’s ingredients and solutions brand, NZMP, has launched a tool to help customers access the emissions profile of individual New Zealand NZMP products.

It said the NZMP Carbon Footprinter gives customers the ability to access the latest emissions data for the major NZMP New Zealand products, as well as forecast potential emission reductions for those products out to 2030, which are based on the assumption that Fonterra successfully achieves its climate targets.

Last year the co-operative launched its Climate Roadmap, which outlines its plans to achieve its climate targets and make progress on its ambition to be net zero by 2050.

Fonterra director of sustainability Charlotte Rutherford said the online calculator is one way the Co-operative is helping customers understand how Fonterra’s climate targets relate to the products they purchase.

“We’re working to build closer connections with our customers through our sustainability credentials. This is an important part in the role the co-operative plays in creating value for our farmer owners.

“We’ve been reporting on sustainability for some time now and the level of data we have throughout our manufacturing operations and down to an individual farm level is of huge value to many of our customers.

“Being able to provide tools like this is a great example of how we are using this data to strengthen our relationship with customers.

“We know that for many of our customers we are a large part of their Scope 3 emissions. The transparency of the footprinter means they can easily assess with confidence the latest emissions profile of the product they purchase from us,” Rutherford said.

Customers will also be able to request carbon footprint certificates for specific New Zealand NZMP products, which have been independently verified by globally recognised sustainability accreditor Toitū Envirocare.