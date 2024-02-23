How to get, and keep, better staff

Reading Time: 2 minutes

People Expo events are back, providing dairy farmers with opportunities to better understand workforce dynamics, and get ideas on actions they can take to find and keep great people.

DairyNZ and Dairy Women’s Network are partnering to deliver four People Expo events in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū-Whanganui and Southland in March.

DairyNZ lead adviser for people, Jane Muir, will MC the events. She encourages farmers to attend to hear about what is needed to tackle the big employment issues on farm.

“Supporting great workplaces and people on farm is critical. We want to support farmers with credible evidence and practical solutions that help them find and keep the staff they want,” Muir said.

“These People Expos are opportunities to connect with other farmers facing similar challenges, while guest speakers and workshops provide inspiration and practical tips you can apply with your farm team.”

A range of guest speakers headline the expos, including Waikato dairy farm owners Sue and David Fish, focusing on their ethos of teamwork, and Chris Parsons, chief commercial officer of MyFarm, sharing his story of teamwork and leadership in a varied career including time in the NZ Defence Force.

Guest speaker Shamubeel Eaqub, a leading economist, will discuss global, national and regional economic and workforce changes and outline why farm businesses must act differently and look in new places to stay successful.

“The global and political backdrop for farmers is increasingly unpredictable, affecting interest rates, dairy price, and the input costs of critical things, like feed and fertiliser,” Eaqub said.

“This makes businesses and farming more unpredictable, and we cannot influence these things. However, we can influence how we lead and manage our businesses.

“Part of this is around our most important resource, our people, who are in short supply but demanded from every sector. I’m looking forward to sharing practical ways for us to think differently as leaders, and to act differently as a sector, along with having insightful discussions with farmers.”

The People Expos are free for dairy farmers and their team to attend. For more information and registration visit dairynz.co.nz/peopleexpo.