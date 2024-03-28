Back in the black as weaner fairs hit the east coast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cattle-selling action returned to the Wairoa saleyards on Monday March 25, as enough calves could be mustered up from some very well-known stations to warrant opening the yard gates.

Even though the calves were not sold on a weight basis, their reputation always precedes them, and annual buyers returned to add the next generation to their farming systems. Many of those buyers were local, but the wider Hawke’s Bay also competed.

This year just over 1200 calves were offered, of which nearly 90% were steers. It was easy to spot the reds among the sea of black and black-white lines that represent the mainly Angus, and Angus-Hereford, fair.

Growth in this region has been good this season and without a cyclone to wreak havoc the journey to sale point has been a satisfying one for vendors as the calves have done well.

PGG Wrightson regional livestock manager Jamie Hayward said the fair “ticked along well. There was a good line-up of calves and they looked well. The top pens sold to expectations without being anything crazy.”

Values were very much in line with recent North Island fair results as the top Angus and Angus-Hereford steers made $900-$1090 with straight Angus taking the top spot. Most other steers sold for $790-$885 and a smaller yarding of traditional heifers made $650-$760.

Buyers were able to continue their journey north for more weaner fairs as the week progressed, as Matawhero sold around 1600 steers, 130 bulls and 1000 heifer calves over Tuesday and Wednesday. These calves were very similar to those sold at Wairoa and also proved to be highly sought after.

