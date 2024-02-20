Fonterra-backed whey protein product launched

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Fonterra-backed alternative protein company has launched a whey protein product made from fermentation (beta-lactoglobulin).

It’s the first ingredient from the Netherlands-based Vivici, founded by DSM and Fonterra, and will be sold to food and beverage players in the market.

Jeremy Hill, Fonterra’s chief science officer, chairs the company’s scientific advisory board.

Vivici’s beta-lactoglobulin is a highly pure dairy whey protein equivalent to nature’s version.

It contains all essential amino acids required by the human body, is abundant in leucine and branched chain amino acids (BCAA), and is rapidly absorbed in the blood plasma.

It’s also free from lactose, cholesterol, hormones and antibiotics, setting it apart in the alternative protein category.

“Nutritionally, Vivici’s beta-lactoglobulin isolate is superior to plant protein isolates, even outperforming whey protein isolates in specific applications because it’s higher in the amino acids beneficial for muscle growth and recovery,” Vivici’s CTO Marcel Wubbolts said.

Vivici says its product is ‘a more sustainable protein that doesn’t compromise on taste, performance, or nutrition’.

Consumers now demand sustainability from their favourite brands while also expecting delicious and nutritious products, the company said.

“Vivici’s nature-equivalent whey protein from fermentation provides brands with a more sustainable protein which doesn’t compromise on taste, performance, or nutrition.”

The protein is clean in colour, neutral in flavour, and ready for use across a wide range of products, including ready-to-mix protein powders, ready-to-drink protein beverages and protein bars.

“We want to work closely with all innovative food and beverage players in the market who believe their brand could benefit from a more sustainably produced and ethically sourced, yet highly functional protein ingredient,” Stephan van Sint Fiet, Vivici’s CEO, said.

“The focus of our food science team is to support our brand customers to bring outstanding products to market.”

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to show the product will be sold to food and beverage manufacturers, not direct to consumers.