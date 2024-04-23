Top cows climb into the $20,000s

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A top price of $27,000 was paid for A2-A2 Holstein heifer Lawwal Chief Bella at a Waikato auction of high-producing Holsteins.

She was bought by Laurie and Kate Phipps of Rangeview Holstein Friesians, Bay of Plenty.

Several other lots made $20,000 or more.

Lot 5, Lambda Lowanna, was sold for $10,000 and the proceeds were donated to Rural Support Trust.

Fifty lots in total were sold at an average price of $9700.

The Singh family’s Lawwal Holsteins has 900 cows that are in milk and average production is 750kg MS annually.

The farm has a 1000-cow free stall barn, known as the longest building in Waikato.

Cows are provided with a fresh total mixed ration that is continuously pushed towards them with robots.

With the waste treatment systems, they produce less methane than outdoor, fresh-pasture-fed cows.

Top price at the Ferdon Genetics 75th Celebration sale was $24,000 made by Ferdon Fizz Viyella, a Jersey champion rising five-year-old, in-calf cow, bought by Peter Hansen, of Lilac Grove Jerseys, Rangiora.

Ferdon Bigstar Goldies also made $20,000 as a rising four-year-old.

Top price for the Waipiri Holsteins sold in conjunction at the Ferdon sale was $21,000 for Waipiri CR Freaky Girl, a rising four-year-old cow.

Auctioneer Brian Leslie said the average price paid across all cows, in-calf heifers and calves was $7300.