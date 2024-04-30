Strong finish for April at Temuka

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Temuka saleyards finished April on a positive note as prices at the weekly sheep and prime cattle sale lifted across the board.

Vendors were pleased to see prices firm and buyers had plenty of choice in the 759-head yarding of cattle.

Following a short work week, processing space in the South Island seems to be flowing without any backlog, which encouraged strong demand from a regular gallery of buyers.

The prime traditional heifer average took a significant jump of 19c/kg from the previous sale, to $2.74/kg. Several lines of Charolais and Hereford-Friesian steers were able to reach $2.94-$2.95/kg and traditional lines averaged $2.90/kg.

For the fifth consecutive week, cull cow throughput exceeded year-ago levels, though the market continued to firm and Friesian cows lifted 16c/kg to a $1.66/kg average. Hereford-Friesian cows, 608kg, made $2.95/kg.

Big volumes of beef cows are yet to be seen. However, the competition for the limited yarding had most between 580-737kg return an average of $2.02/kg.

The large yarding of lambs at Temuka also returned some great results. Although grass growth in the region is stunted by the prevailing dryness, recent rain has been a saving grace for recently planted new grass. This brought with it a small upside to demand for store lambs.

There was a clear preference from buyers for shorn, sex-drafted lambs, and competition for these types pushed the top pen of males to $120.

However, a heavier pen of ewe lambs from the same Ashburton vendor was able to reach $125. Store lambs averaged $82.40, which was up $2 on the previous week.

The prime sheep yarding was minimal following the rush offload of lambs and ewes earlier in the season. Prime ewes, lambs, and rams totalled just over 650-head. Most lambs made $100-$136, on par with the previous sale. The small yarding of ewes made $60-$87.