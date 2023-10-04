Thursday, October 5, 2023
Yearling bulls on the truck for new homes

Hugh Stringleman
October 5, 2023
Spring auction notches up steady sales of beef bulls.
Maungahina stud principal Mark McKenzie with Herefords NZ general manager Posy Moody before the sale in Masterton. Photo: Andrea Mansfield.
Steady sales of beef bulls marked the early-October week of the spring auction season for those breeders aiming for the yearling market.

Te Mania Angus, Clarence, sold 28 of 32 with a top price of $8500 and an average of $4357.

Maungahina Herefords and Speckle Parks, Masterton, sold 22 out of 25 Hereford yearling bulls, averaging $2600, with a top of $5400 paid by Brian Miers.

In the Speckle Parks the top was $8700 paid by Tracey Thompson for lot 27, Maungahina T219, and the average across 22 sold was $3100.

Bexley Herefords, Awakino, sold 29 out of 31 offered for an average price of $3138 and a top price of $6800 paid by CB Norman. They also sold four Speckle Park yearlings, averaging $2425.

Ranui Angus, Wanganui, had a full clearance of 30 bulls, averaged $3450 and had a top price of $6000 paid for Ranui T04.

Premier Cattle Company, Cambridge, sold Speckle Park and Murray Grey bulls with a full clearance of 36 and an average price of $3050 and a top price of $6000 paid for Premier M25 Chilli Pepper.

Timperlea Angus, Oxford, reached $10,000 for Timperlea Terence T109 and sold 25 out of 28 for an average of $3833.

Vermont Angus, Alford Forest, sold 25 of 27 offered with a top price of $6000 paid for Lot 1. The average price paid on the day was $2644.

Glen R Angus, Sheffield, had an excellent average price of $5000 over 19 bulls sold out of 30 two-year-olds offered and the top price was $7500 paid for lot 2, Glen R S122 by a commercial farmer.

Blackbridge Simmentals, Kaikohe, sold 12 of 18 offered by owner Vaughan Vujcich and the top price was $5600 for BlackBridge L266. The average was $3266.

