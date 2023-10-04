Yearling bulls on the truck for new homes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Steady sales of beef bulls marked the early-October week of the spring auction season for those breeders aiming for the yearling market.

Te Mania Angus, Clarence, sold 28 of 32 with a top price of $8500 and an average of $4357.

Maungahina Herefords and Speckle Parks, Masterton, sold 22 out of 25 Hereford yearling bulls, averaging $2600, with a top of $5400 paid by Brian Miers.

In the Speckle Parks the top was $8700 paid by Tracey Thompson for lot 27, Maungahina T219, and the average across 22 sold was $3100.

Bexley Herefords, Awakino, sold 29 out of 31 offered for an average price of $3138 and a top price of $6800 paid by CB Norman. They also sold four Speckle Park yearlings, averaging $2425.

Ranui Angus, Wanganui, had a full clearance of 30 bulls, averaged $3450 and had a top price of $6000 paid for Ranui T04.

Premier Cattle Company, Cambridge, sold Speckle Park and Murray Grey bulls with a full clearance of 36 and an average price of $3050 and a top price of $6000 paid for Premier M25 Chilli Pepper.

Timperlea Angus, Oxford, reached $10,000 for Timperlea Terence T109 and sold 25 out of 28 for an average of $3833.

Vermont Angus, Alford Forest, sold 25 of 27 offered with a top price of $6000 paid for Lot 1. The average price paid on the day was $2644.

Glen R Angus, Sheffield, had an excellent average price of $5000 over 19 bulls sold out of 30 two-year-olds offered and the top price was $7500 paid for lot 2, Glen R S122 by a commercial farmer.

Blackbridge Simmentals, Kaikohe, sold 12 of 18 offered by owner Vaughan Vujcich and the top price was $5600 for BlackBridge L266. The average was $3266.