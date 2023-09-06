Baker’s dozen standing in DairyNZ farmer poll

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Elections for DairyNZ’s board have attracted 13 dairy farmer candidates to contest the two positions that are up for grabs this year.

Voting by levy-paying dairy farmers opens on September 11 and closes on October 10.

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton said he is encouraged by the number of candidates who have been nominated to fill the vacancies.

“Now is the opportunity for dairy farmers to have a say in who they want elected to the DairyNZ board.

“When dairy farmers receive their voter packs, I encourage them to read the profiles and consider who they believe will represent their views and make the best contribution to the board.”

DairyNZ levy payers will receive a vote pack in the mail from September 11 and can vote online or by post.

DairyNZ’s board consists of five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors. This year, Colin Glass and Jim van der Poel are retiring by rotation. Glass is not standing for re-election.

The 13 candidates are Bryan Pedersen, Foxton; Shane Ardern, Ōpunake; Gray Baldwin, Putāruru; Paul Manion, Morrinsville; Jim van der Poel, Ōhaupō; Seamus Barden, Auckland; Jeremy Savage, Ashburton; Cameron Henderson, Swannanoa; Jessie Chan, Rakaia; Stu Muir, Aka Aka; James Barron, Te Poi; Conall Buchanan, Paeroa; and Jason Herrick, Lumsden

One nomination was received for the single vacant place on the Directors’ Remuneration Committee, which reviews and recommends changes to directors’ payments and other benefits to directors. Robbie Byars of Winton will be appointed as a committee member at DairyNZ’s annual general meeting on October 11 in Te Awamutu, when successful candidates for board seats will also be announced.