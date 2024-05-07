Foley Wines confirms reduced grape harvest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The grape harvest in Marlborough and Martinborough was down 21% this season compared with last season, listed company Foley Wines has reported.

It has the Te Kairanga, Martinborough, Vavasour, Grove Mill and Mt Difficulty brands.

The Foley harvest was 6404 tonnes compared with 8137t in 2022-23, chief executive Mark Turnbull said.

Marlborough and Martinborough experienced disruptive weather and cooler spring growing conditions resulting in a region-wide reduction in yield.

The lower yields and the warm and dry summer resulted in an earlier harvest than usual in Marlborough.

“Our winemakers are delighted with the quality of the vintage and are looking forward to producing world class wines,” Turnbull said.

In 2023 New Zealand harvested 500,000t of grapes in total and the expectations for the 2024 harvest were for a reduction in tonnage.

After a half-year reported reduction in wine sales volume, revenue and profit, Foley Wines shares have fallen in price from $1 at the end of February to 80c currently.