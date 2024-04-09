Dam delivers kiss of life to drought zone

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Growers, farmers and residents of the Tasman-Nelson region are grateful for the just-in-time flow of water from the nearly commissioned Waimea Dam project.

Over 20 years after the dam was first conceived, the first flow to augment the drought-depleted Waimea and Lee rivers arrived in early March, only days before the region was classified as being in a drought.

The irony of the declaration and the dam’s timing is not lost on Waimea Irrigators chair and founder, dairy farmer Murray King. King has weathered many storms of controversy to see the project finally delivering its life-giving force.

Only two years ago he vented his frustration and anger to Farmers Weekly about a project whose initial costings had ballooned from $75 million to over $200m and was well behind on its final construction.

Delays and costs had tainted the early vision held by him and other enthusiastic volunteers, while also leaving the region’s council with an uncomfortable bill.

However, today the prospect of moderating a severe drought situation with benefits that extend well beyond growing grass and crops has King more sanguine about the tumultuous and expensive project today.

“Yes, no doubt, not an inkling of doubt, it has been worth it.

“The drought we are in now is as bad as the one in 2001, which was what prompted this project. We have not come close to average rainfall for the past six months, and for the calendar year we are sitting on only 30% of our normal rainfall.”

He said real time aquifer and river flow data speaks volumes about the early impact the dam’s flow is having on the region, compared to what a typical drought year would otherwise bring.

“The Waimea flow rate sits on 1.4cum/second above the minimum flow of .8cum/s. Our aquifer is also in really good shape.”

Tasman District Council data shows that while typically low for summer, the Waimea ground water aquifer is holding up well against 50 years of data in a region where soil moisture has fallen off a cliff to be under 20%.

King said the benefits of the dam’s early controlled flow have played well for apple growers who needed some late irrigation to finish fruit prior to harvesting.

“But it has also meant residents in Richmond are not on water restrictions.”

By late February drought-stricken Richmond residents had moved to Phase E, when water can only be used for drinking, sanitation and stock watering. The augmented release of dam water meant by April 3 no restrictions were in place.

Meantime local industry is also benefiting in a region where water limitations can severely impede processing.

“Industries like Nelson Pine and Alliance would normally be facing limitations, and that means fewer shifts and less work.”

Nelson Pine, which employs 275 staff, experienced significant reductions during the 2018-19 drought.

Top of the South Rural Support Trust chair Richard Kempthorne said the augmented flow had significantly eased stress levels for vegetable growers on the Waimea Plains.

King said there are already moves afoot to hasten the development of more high value horticultural land in the region as a result of water surety. That includes on his own farm, where milking cows no longer offers the best return.

“We will not be milking cows for much longer, it is likely much of the farm will end up being put into pip fruit,” he said.

Interest from other rural communities also battling with drought risks has grown, along with ministerial interest.

King said there have been some valuable lessons offered by Waimea, but he also ruefully noted “no one ever learns them” when it comes to irrigation project development.

“There are those elements of time, experience, capability and fear of failure that all come into effect with irrigation projects.

“If you were guaranteed you would not lose all your dollars in the feasibility stage, you would put more dollars up front. In our case, like many others we did not spend enough early on. We should have had more expertise earlier on.”

But he said Waimea Water is now in good heart, with a solid board and a good depth of professionals around it.

Official dam commissioning is expected in coming weeks.