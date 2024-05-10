Advocacy groups unite under one roof

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Methane targets, freshwater rules, banking issues and farmer confidence are all up for discussion at a new one-stop shop for advocacy issues at Fieldays 2024.

Federated Farmers and Fieldays have teamed up to launch a Rural Advocacy Hub, bringing together all the main advocacy groups who speak up for Kiwi farmers.

The Hub builds on Federated Farmers’ broader vision to unite rural advocacy groups as one team to support farmers, president Wayne Langford says.

“Farmers want to see the different farming advocacy groups working together constructively to get the best outcomes we can for our rural communities,” Langford says.

“This Hub will bring all of those players together under one roof for the first time, and we look forward to continuing to build on the concept in future years.”

Langford says the various advocacy groups have different roles to play but need to be working together and communicating well.

“If we work as a team, with everyone playing in the right position, we can achieve a lot more for farmers than any one organisation can working alone.

“If we don’t work together well, we risk knocking the ball on – and farmers will be the ones who end up losing.”

The Rural Advocacy Hub will serve as a central platform for discussions, announcements and initiatives to amplify the voices of farmers and rural communities.

Exhibitors include Federated Farmers, Young Farmers, Groundswell, Rural Women, Future Farmers NZ, Farmers Weekly, and many more.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation says it’s great to be able to work alongside Federated Farmers to deliver a dedicated advocacy space like this.

“This new Hub delivers on Fieldays’ purpose of advancing agriculture through both education and collaboration,” Nation says.

“We know it’s incredibly tough out there this year. It’s never been more important for farmers to be heard and to have advocates amplifying their voice.

“Federated Farmers are New Zealand’s leading rural advocacy organisation, so they were a natural fit for us to partner with to bring the Hub to life.”

The Rural Advocacy Hub will be at site D70, in the Gallagher Building.

