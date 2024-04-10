Freshwater Farm Plan review welcomed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A proposed review of what is required in Freshwater Farm Plans is being welcomed by Federated Farmers as a positive and pragmatic step.

“The current system is incredibly frustrating, with a lot of unnecessary cost, complexity and duplication. There are huge opportunities for the government to make improvements,” the federation’s freshwater spokesperson Colin Hurst said.

Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard said the government wants to ensure that the cost of completing a farm plan, in both time and money, is matched by the level of risk.

One option is to use property- and catchment-specific farm plans to identify environmental risks and plan on-farm actions to manage those risks.

“The current system is too costly and complex, and too broadly applied,” said Hoggard.

Waikato, Southland, the West Coast, Otago, and Manawatū-Whanganui have started implementing plans.

Hoggard said the review could include whether current requirements to complete a Freshwater Farm Plan could be paused while improvements are developed.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said decisions on what is required in plans will be considered alongside the government’s overall approach to freshwater management, including stock exclusion and winter grazing.

Officials are looking at ways to integrate existing farm environment plans or industry assurance programmes into plans.

“This might include giving catchment groups more of a leadership role in developing and implementing improved freshwater outcomes,” said McClay.

Hurst said farmers do not want to see “another expensive ‘box ticking’ exercise” that ties them up in red tape and paperwork for very little environmental gain.

“At face value this is a really positive step forward for both farmers and the environment, but the devil is always going to be in the detail.”

He welcomed the introduction of a risk-based approach, where the level of information required is determined by specific catchment and farming activity.

“It’s also really encouraging that they’re looking at how existing sector or council farm plans could be recognised or integrated, because over 10,000 farmers already have a plan in place.”

Hurst said this announcement will leave many farmers in a state of limbo wondering if they should get a Freshwater Farm Plan under the current rules or wait for changes.

“The government needs to address this uncertainty by extending timelines in regions that already have Freshwater Farm Plan requirements in place.”