Gallagher ramps up Australian expansion

The Gallagher Group has accelerated its expansion into Australia, purchasing Norton Livestock Handling Solutions.

Gallagher Animal Management global general manager Lisbeth Jacobs said while times are tough for businesses and farmers, Gallagher is doubling down on its investments into quality products and solutions and premium customer service.

Norton LHS, founded in 1989, is widely acknowledged for offering Australian-made high-quality sheep and cattle handling equipment, farm gates, and sheep and cattle yards under its family-values brand.

“Through the pandemic and current global events, we have proven that we can continue to supply our farmer customers,” Jacobs said.

“With control of the product design and manufacturing processes in New Zealand and Australia, Gallagher was less impacted by covid-19 lockdowns than those businesses that rely on imported components and offshore manufacturing. As a result, we have been able to capture additional market-share.”

She said consumers are increasingly looking for responsibly sourced, high-quality protein products and farmers are tackling growing compliance and traceability regulations. Weighing, monitoring individual animal performance and recording data enables farmers to respond to these growing demands, maximise productivity and run more efficient and sustainable farming operations.

“Norton’s Australasian operation and capability is just what we’ve been looking for to continue to support our customers as demand for animal handling solutions continues to grow.”

Norton currently holds a strong market position in the southeastern Australia region.

The purchase was finalised at the end of 2022, at which time the Norton team of about 45 people joined Global Gallagher.