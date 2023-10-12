GHG emissions in NZ stable since 2006: report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Greenhouse gas emissions in New Zealand are in decline largely due to decreases in emissions across the agriculture sector, according to a new report.

The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) and Stats NZ have released the latest three-yearly update about the state of New Zealand’s atmosphere and climate. It suggests that the cost of responding to extreme weather events is likely to increase.

The Our Atmosphere and Climate 2023 report highlights pressures on NZ’s climate, with GHG emissions from human activities changing the climate, impacting on the environment, communities, infrastructure, Māori interests and the economy.

Gross GHG emissions increased between 1990 and 2021, but have remained stable since 2006, despite increases in population and economic activity.

In 2021 gross emissions further declined 0.7% compared to 2020, largely due to decreases in emissions across the agriculture sector, the report says.

The two largest contributors to gross emissions in 2021 were the ag sector at 49% and the energy sector, including transport, at 41%.

Methane and nitrous oxide, largely from the ag sector, made up more than half of gross emissions, 43% and 10% respectively.

The remaining emissions consisted mostly of carbon dioxide at 45%, largely from energy and industrial processes and product use.

MfE deputy secretary of the joint evidence, data and insights group Natasha Lewis said eight of the 10 warmest years recorded in NZ have been in the past decade.

“Even minor changes in our climate can have big effects on our environment.

“Rising temperatures have a significant effect on agriculture, energy demand, ecosystems and recreation,” she said.

NZ is also experiencing variations in rainfall, more frequent droughts and ocean warming to record levels.

Glaciers are in retreat and sea levels around parts of the country rose twice as fast in the past 60 years as they did in the previous 60 years.

The frequency of extreme temperature events has doubled due to human activities.

“This has consequences for the things we value most, our safety and security, the places we live, our livelihoods and economy and our wellbeing.”

About 750,000 New Zealanders and 500,000 buildings worth more than $145 billion are near rivers and in coastal areas already exposed to extreme flooding.

Major urban centres, sites of cultural significance, taonga (treasured) species and food security are also at risk in these areas.

“Many sectors of our economy rely on natural resources such as water, which depend heavily on rainfall and temperature or are in areas that are prone to flooding.

“The cost of responding to extreme weather events is likely to increase,” Lewis said.

A key theme of the report is the impact that climate change is having on biodiversity and ecosystems.

The natural infrastructure acts as a buffer against the worst effects of climate change such as wetlands that can absorb the shock of storm surges and help to protect communities against sea-level rise.

Native forests and restored floodplains that are reconnected to wetlands can slow and retain water during storms, helping to reduce flooding.

“Human activities are driving biodiversity losses.

“It is now a question of how close we are to tipping points beyond which large and, in some cases, irreversible changes will be unavoidable,” Lewis said.

“Looking ahead as well as behind represents an important shift in our approach to environmental reporting.

“We hope that this information helps people and organisations to understand climate change better and plan for the future.”

The report’s outlook suggests it is highly likely the world will not meet Paris Agreement long-term goals of limiting global temperature increase during the 21st century to well below 2degC above pre-industrial levels.

