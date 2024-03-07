Help to deploy Meat Board research funds

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Time is running out for farmers to have their say on funding two important primary sector programmes.

The New Zealand Meat Board is proposing to continue funding the Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) genetics programme with a contribution of up to $700,000, and provide up to $1 million to a new facial eczema research project.

NZMB chair Kate Acland said sheep and beef farmers were sent a joint NZMB and Beef + Lamb NZ (BLNZ) mail-out last month, with information on the NZMB online annual meeting on March 15 and the proposals.

Farmers can provide feedback on funding the programmes by completing a form enclosed in the mail-out or by visiting the feedback page on the NZMB website. They can also register for the annual meeting by visiting the registration page.

Acland said she strongly encourages farmers to share their views by the closing date on March 13.

“It’s important we’re funding projects that are relevant to farmer needs, so we’d really value feedback on the two proposed projects,” she said.

“Funding for the projects is derived from investment income from the $76.9m of financial reserves that we manage on behalf of New Zealand farmers.

“These funds have two purposes. Firstly, as a contingency fund for the industry to restore international market confidence following a catastrophic event such as a foot and mouth outbreak, and secondly, as a fund for industry good projects.”

The NZMB has been a cornerstone of New Zealand’s red meat sector for over a century, helping the country achieve optimal returns from beef and sheepmeat exports in international quota markets.

By the end of this year, it is expected to be managing 10 export quotas with an approximate export value of just under $3 billion.

More information on the NZMB Annual Meeting and process can be found on the NZMB website www.nzmeatboard.org