Horizons holds freshwater targets roadshow

Horizons Regional Council will host meetings across the region to inform rural and urban communities about a key part of the freshwater reform process.

Horizons’ senior rural adviser, Ian McNab, said the roadshow comes as Horizons begins engagement on freshwater targets, also known as target attribute states.

“This is another part of the process to enact the freshwater reforms introduced by central government in 2020 – specifically, the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management (NPS-FM).

“We know people appreciated similar roadshows we did in 2021 and 2022, when we provided information about the freshwater reforms and took time to answer questions. We are aiming to make this roadshow just as informative and helpful.”

McNab said Horizons staff will provide information about the water quality targets and how people can have their say on what is proposed.

“We are running as many sessions as possible, getting across as much of the Horizons Region as we can at a time of the year we acknowledge is busy for everyone – especially those working on farms.

“People unable to make meetings in rural areas can get in touch with the rural advice team on freephone 0508 800 800 to discuss alternative options.

Details for the meetings can be found on horizons.govt.nz and are as follows:

• 2.30pm Thursday November 2, Āpiti Tavern, Āpiti

• 2.30pm Friday November 3, Te Matapihi – Bulls Community Centre, Bulls

• 2.30pm and 6pm Monday November 6, Whanganui Jockey Club, Whanganui

• 10.30am Thursday November 9, Woodville-Pahiatua Racing Club, Woodville

• 2.30pm Monday November 13, Rangatira Golf Club, Hunterville

• 6pm Monday November 13, Ohakune RSA, Ohakune

• 10.30am Tuesday November 14, Taumarunui RSA, Taumarunui

• 2.30pm Tuesday November 21, Levin RSA, Levin

• 6pm Wednesday November 22, Palmerston North Cosmopolitan Club, Palmerston North

Presentations will start at those times, but people are welcome to arrive up to 30 minutes early, when refreshments will be available. There will also be time for further questions and conversations afterwards over refreshments.

For more information about the freshwater reform process in the Horizons Region, see freshwater.horizons.govt.nz.