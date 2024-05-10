PINZ summit confronts farming challenges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

How New Zealand can grow its trade with India and the challenge of Scope 3 emissions and consumer expectations are among topics to be confronted at this year’s Primary Industries New Zealand (PINZ) Summit.

It’s the sixth time some of New Zealand’s most influential primary sector leaders will gather for presentations and discussions focused on how to build a resilient and productive future.

The summit, at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 2-3, is also a chance to celebrate the sectors’ innovators and leaders with the annual PINZ Awards, Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland says.

“These are tough times for our food and fibre producers, many of them putting in long hours to keep businesses going in the face of rising costs and variable returns.

“But taking two days out for the annual PINZ summit to hear what directions our best and brightest are pursuing, and to catch up on latest thinking on everything from genetic modification to new wool prospects, is an investment in everyone’s future,” Copeland says.

Local and central government leaders, including Minister of Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay, will discuss what they’re doing to smooth obstacles frustrating farmers and growers.

Experts from MFAT, MPI and processors will outline latest developments.

Keynote speakers include Silver Fern Farms chief executive Dan Boulton, Nestle NZ country manager Jennifer Chappell, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell, MPI director general Ray Smith, Rabobank NZ chief executive Todd Charteris, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade deputy secretary, trade and economic Vangelis Vitalis, and Federated Farmers national president Wayne Langford.

The PINZ Awards evening is always a fun night and this year there have been more nominations than ever in the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ and ‘Team & Collaboration’ categories.

The team of judges, including 2023 Kaitiakitanga Award winner Adam Thompson (Restore Native) and Emerging Leader Dr Louise Hennessy (AgResearch), are hard at work assessing entries.

Finalists are due to be announced at the end of May.

Full details on the 2024 PINZ Summit and Awards are at primaryindustries.co.nz

