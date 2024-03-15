Poor BLNZ vote turnout disappoints

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Te Pahu farmer and current Beef + Lamb New Zealand Mid-Northern North Island farmer council chair Phil Weir has been elected to the BLNZ board in the Northern North Island electorate.

In the election as part of the 2024 BLNZ Annual Meeting process, Weir received 4834 weighted votes while his opponent Peter Moore received 1500 weighted votes – a winning margin of 3334.

BLNZ board chair Kate Acland congratulated Weir, a Farmers Weekly columnist, and thanked Moore for putting his name forward.

“I know Phil will bring new ideas and great energy and I look forward to working with him on the board.”

Turnout for election was just under 10%.

“I’m hugely disappointed with the low turnout. I acknowledge it’s an incredibly busy and challenging time on farm but it’s really important that farmers get involved in the conversations and have their say,” Acland said.

Outgoing NNI director Martin Coup announced his retirement in November 2023 and will be formally farewelled after the annual meeting.