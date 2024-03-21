Programme alumni visit Hawke’s Bay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of farmers from Australia and New Zealand spent three days this week visiting six agribusinesses in Hawke’s Bay.

The nine Australian and 12 NZ farmers were alumni of Rabobank’s Business Management programme and visited horticultural producer Apatu Farms, beef operators Newstead Farm and Rissington Station, apple producer Rockit Apples, agricultural education training institute Smedley Station and dairy farming business Springhill Dairies.

The alumni are part of Rabobank’s annual executive development programme for farm owners and senior managers, and its farm manager programme, aimed at up-and-coming farmers.

New Zealand and Australian alumni of this year’s Rabobank’s Business Management Programme at Smedley Station.

Business Management Programme Director Robin Stonecash said the theme of this year’s tour was resilience following Cyclone Gabrielle.

She said alumni saw how Hawke’s Bay farms and businesses have banded together to help each other following the disaster.

“To see the devastation of such a beautiful and bountiful region was heartbreaking, but it was uplifting to see and hear how everyone has worked together to restore their community.”

Stonecash said businesses visited were utilising their land with an eye on sustainability.