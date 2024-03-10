SIDE to mark quarter-century with cracking conference

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Excellence will meet innovation as the dairy industry gears up for New Zealand’s premier dairy conference.

The South Island Dairy Event (SIDE) 2024 will celebrate 25 years as it brings together farmers from across the South Island for the two-day conference filled with informing workshops and expert speakers.

The event was established in 1998 as a platform for South Island farmers to evaluate knowledge and skills relevant to their business.

SIDE has grown over the years to become NZ’s largest dairy conference tailored specifically towards empowering farmers through education and networking opportunities.

Event chair Jonny Hoets said “this is an event like no other”, offering attendees the opportunity to gain insight into cutting-edge research and to network with like-minded individuals.

“It’s not just about learning new strategies or techniques; it’s about embracing change and excelling through challenges.”

Registrations are now open, with the 25th annual event this year taking place at Lincoln University.

Hoets said SIDE 2024 promises a lineup of workshop topics that address key issues facing South Island dairy farmers.

With keynote speakers including former Australian SAS medic Dan Pronk, Fonterra’s chief science and technology officer Jeremy Hill and Hemprino and Meat the Need founder Siobhan O’Malley, attendees can expect to be inspired by industry leaders who are paving the way for success in their industries.

Former Australian SAS medic Dan Pronk joins the lineup of guest speakers.

“We believe that empowering dairy farmers is crucial to creating positive opportunities for growth,” Hoets said.

“By attending SIDE 2024, participants will have the chance to learn how to improve their businesses while adapting to changing consumer demands and regulatory requirements.”

As well as informative workshops and expert presentations, attendees can opt in to visit Lincoln University’s research farms on day one, Monday, June 24.

The field trip will provide a firsthand look at the latest research programmes being conducted at Ashley Dene and Lincoln University Research Dairy Farm (LURDF), offering valuable insights into innovative practices.

BrightSIDE is also back and this year participants will kick off their day by joining the main SIDE event at Lincoln University in the morning before heading to Ashley Dene, one of Lincoln University’s research farms.

At Ashley Dene participants will rotate through various workshops focusing on various aspects of farming, such as hoof trimming, pasture management, calving and reproduction.

Hoets urged farmers to get involved.

“Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to connect with fellow farmers, expand your knowledge base and invest in your team’s development,” he said.

For more information and to register for SIDE 2024 visit: https://www.side.org.nz/Event-Details