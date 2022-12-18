Champions rise to the challenge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

This past year has been defined by issues.

Emissions pricing, covid-19, the war in Ukraine – all of these things and others have added up to create a headache for food producers.

How best to deal with these mounting challenges has divided the sector and we’ve had friction on a scale not seen for some time.

So, it’s easy to forget, as we debate the issues, that it’s people who make the farming world flourish.

Our industry is successful because of the people who innovate, strategise, empathise and build communities.

A life on the land is a tough journey, but it’s one that many navigate with ambition, intellect, humour and collaboration.

These people are our land champions and we celebrate them this week.

The news is often filled with familiar faces saying familiar things.

Industry leaders, politicians, advocates and agitators all require attention and scrutiny.

This edition highlights the people in the engine room of farming. These people, and thousands more like them, are the reason we’re the best in the world at what we do.

So as the festive season begins, take the time to reflect on the people in our communities who work tirelessly to improve our industry, bit by bit.

Without them, and you, New Zealand would be a very different place.

It has been a privilege to report on the farming world this year and the AgriHQ team thank you for allowing us into your homes each week.

Have a safe and fun-filled holiday season.