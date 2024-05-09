Andrew Murray appointed Fonterra CFO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fonterra has announced the appointment of Andrew Murray as its chief financial officer.

Murray joined Fonterra in February 2023 as commercial director for Fonterra’s global markets business and will step into the chief financial officer role on August 1 of this year.

CEO Miles Hurrell said Murray is a highly experienced senior finance leader with strong expertise in driving profitable growth and delivery of large-scale business transformation.

“Andrew has been a real asset to the global markets team, with an enterprise leadership mindset, and I welcome his appointment to the Fonterra management team.

Prior to joining Fonterra, Murray was chief financial officer at Simplot Australia and he spent more than 10 years at Mondelez in a variety of senior finance roles.

“I also extend my thanks to Simon Till who has acted in the chief financial officer position since October 2023 while recruitment for a permanent CFO was underway,” Hurrell said.

“Simon will remain acting CFO until August 1 2024 and will then move into a strategic advisor role with the co-op.”