Fonterra announces CFO’s exit after nine months with co-op

Fonterra has announced that chief financial officer Neil Beaumont is leaving the co-operative.

Simon Till, who has most recently held the role of Fonterra’s director of capital markets, will take up the position of acting chief financial officer while recruitment for a permanent CFO is underway.

Beaumont joined Fonterra in February 2023 and his last day will be November 3.

He was previously senior managing director, chief financial and risk officer at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Prior to that, he had a six-year career with Australian multinational resources company BHP, where he spent time in both Group Finance and as CFO for the Minerals Americas region.

Beaumont also spent more than 10 years as a senior partner with KPMG operating as business unit leader for Canada’s Western region, with broad-reaching leadership across 13 offices and industry client responsibility across agriculture, resources, technology and oil and gas.

He is a chartered professional accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan.