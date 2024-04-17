NZ shearer sets new Merino world record in Aus

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kiwi shearer Luke Vernon is officially a world record holder on his first attempt after shearing 500 Merino ewes in eight hours last week at Thornton Park in Wandering in Western Australia.

The 28-year-old was determined to break the April 2019 record of 497 ewes shorn set by fellow Australian-based Hawke’s Bay shearer Lou Brown, also in West Australia.

The team was made up with mentor Michael-James “MJ” Terry at his side, the current two-stand record holder, set in 2003 with brother Cartwright, and woolhandlers Maria Ormsby, originally from Rotorua, and Raven Waitere, Cyaniquah Rangawhenua and Santi Hemopo, and Pope Hick.

Vernon managed to shear 120 in his first two-hour run and 125 in the second run to be slightly behind Brown’s half-day tally, and followed that with 125 in the third run, but it was in the last run that he pulled out all stop to manage 130 ewes, five more than Brown in his last run.

Luke Vernon was targeting the record of 497, set by former Hawke’s Bay shearer Lou Brown in 2019. Photo: Rocky Wegner

Thanking supporters on social media this week, Vernon said he was grateful to be part of such a positive and supportive community.

“To all the men and women in my team and our sponsors who put their hands up to help, words cannot express my gratitude to you all,” he said.

“It takes a lot of time, hard work and commitment from a lot of people to get record attempts to take place.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported and congratulated me through social media and in person.

“Our worldwide shearing community is full of positivity, support and love and I’m blessed to be a part of that.”

Speaking of his immediate plans, keeping fit remains a priority as he prepares to head back to NZ for pre-lamb shearing in Central Otago.

However, the nine-hour record of 540shorn by fellow New Zealander Floyd Neil in West Australia a year ago, dangles tantalisingly within reach based on Friday’s hourly rate of 62.5 an hour or one ewe every 57.6 seconds.