Getting hands-on at Lake Hawea Station

About 70 shepherds, stock managers and rural professionals converged on Lake Hawea Station near Wanaka recently for some hands-on training.

Miriam Boyens, the business development manager with neXtgen Agri, an agricultural advisory and networking business, helped organise the field day, an annual event.

She said it was an opportunity for participants to interact with agricultural professionals they would not normally get to meet, such as vets, shearers and geneticists.



Kim Kelly, MSD-Veterinary technical adviser, speaks at a recent field day about the correct use and application of vaccines.

The day covered shearing, servicing shearing gear, wool preparation, sheep genetics, breeding values, vaccine storage and application and human nutrition.