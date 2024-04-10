Seaweed battle nets top biosecurity awards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two New Zealanders who’ve used their skills to help fight the exotic caulerpa seaweed are this year’s Biosecurity Awards Supreme Winners.

Arana (Rana) Rewha and Viki Heta (Ngā Hāpu o Te Rāwhiti and Ngāti Kuta rāua Ko Patukeha) received the award for their outstanding work in biosecurity.

“Rana’s in-depth knowledge of local ocean currents and hydrology is helping response teams to identify and target their efforts to prevent further spread of this destructive seaweed in Northland Te Tai Tokerau,” said Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.

“Viki is pulling together the local community to respond to caulerpa, which includes leading hui to ensure hapū and the Russell community remain up to date on response efforts.”

The pair are also championing the eradication of Sika deer in Russell Forest and Ngaiotonga Scenic Reserve. This has led to a 20-year forest health plan to restore the health and biodiversity of the area.

Hoggard said strong biosecurity is vital and underpins the whole New Zealand economy and native flora and fauna.

“These awards celebrate all those in New Zealand who protect our biosecurity.”

Hoggard also announced Dr Brian Richardson as the winner of this year’s Minister’s Biosecurity Award.

“Dr Richardson is an internationally recognised expert in forest vegetation management who has championed forest protection over nearly four decades.

“He has made significant contributions to New Zealand’s biosecurity responses, weed science, and research into aerial pesticide applications, and he is also passionate about the role science can play in protecting New Zealand’s native flora.”