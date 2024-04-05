PGG Wrightson honours industry stalwart

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PGG Wrightson general manager wool and industry stalwart Grant Edwards, who died this week, spent 40 years in the wool and livestock industry.

In a tribute honouring Edwards, PGG Wrightson said he was a friend to many within PGW and a very resolute member of the PGW family.

“His departure is a loss for those who had the pleasure of working with him in the wool and livestock industries over the past 40 years.”

Having graduated from Lincoln University with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science, majoring in wool science, Edwards started his career as a junior stock agent at Reid Farmers in his home province Otago, at Ranfurly in 1983.

After several years he joined the wool business where he became wool manager, based in Dunedin.

Following the merger with Pyne Gould Guinness Ltd, Edwards became general manager wool, a post he held until the merger with Wrightson Ltd in 2005, when he was appointed general manager regions for PGW. He held that post until 2016.

Since 2017 he had been leading PGW’s wool business as general manager wool.

Edwards’ strength was navigating politics to ensure outcomes were good for the business and good for the wool industry,” PGW said.

Highly regarded by his peers, he was a member and often the chair of various industry bodies.

“He could slice through what was meaningful to wool growers and had an exceptional understanding of how the wool business operated through difficult times.

“The PGW Wool team feel positive about the foundation that Edwards has left for the business to build on and the team is keen to continue his legacy.

“What made Edwards special was his attention to detail and keen duty of care for his staff. He always cared for his team, was firm in his conviction and believed in sticking to our knitting.”

As a stalwart of wool, his passion for the wool industry was unwavering and his leadership and influence will leave a lasting impact,” PGW said.

His catchphrase was “Once you have a passion for wool, it never leaves.”