Rathkeale College shows how it’s done at Clash of the Colleges

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Teams from schools cross New Zealand put on a display of talent and teamwork at the weekend’s Clash of the Colleges, in collaboration with the NZ Rural Games Trust.

Agri Futures general manager Daniel O’Regan said 240 students from 10 high schools from New Plymouth to Taupō, Flaxmere and down to Wairarapa and everywhere in between attended the annual event held on Friday, March 8, in The Square Palmerston North.

“Clash of the Colleges aims to foster enthusiasm and passion for the sectors that make up the food and fibre industry among the next generation, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience and networking opportunities,” O’ Regan said.

Rathkeale College students demonstrated their prowess in the seniors and juniors.

Seniors:

• First place: Rathkeale College’s Campbell Bassett, Hamish Bunny, Billy Smith and James Joblin

• Second place: Rathkeale College’s Ricki Reynolds, Tom Hepburn, Jasper Bunny and Freddy Tatham

• Third place: Palmerston North Boys High’s Lane Colburn, Jayden Derbridge, Todd Leary and Sam Richmond.

Juniors:

• First place: Rathkeale College’s Lachie Bassett, Digby Tatham, Harvey Williams and Louis Handyside

• Second place: Feilding High School’s Emily McGuinn, Angus Livingston, Daniel Volkering and Lucy Easton

Third place: Feilding High School’s Hunter Wigglesworth, Alex Wrenn and Mac Foreman

The Gumboot Throwing Team of Liam Green, Cooper Pene, Reece Omelvena and Vander Buijtendijk from Francis Douglas showcased exceptional ability and won the championship. Green stood out with an impressive individual throw of 34m, earning him the title of the best individual thrower.

Flaxmere High School’s Team Number 44 was awarded the St John’s First Aid kit for exemplifying outstanding team spirit throughout the event.

The results of the North Island Secondary School Shearing Championships held on Saturday March 9 at the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games were:

• First place: Feilding High School’s Lachie Cameron, Camden Bolton-Smith, Marshall Buckman and Abbey Grant.

• Second place: Palmerston North Boys High School’s Aiden Curtis, Henry Speedy, Ernie Fowler and Hayden Lourie.

• Individual Quality Shearer: Lachie Cameron Feilding High School

• Best Wool Handler: Breena Ratima, Feilding High School.