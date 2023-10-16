Tim Deane to join board of Rabobank NZ 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tim Deane, the owner and managing director of New Zealand clothing manufacturer Norsewear, has been appointed to the board of Rabobank NZ.

He replaces Anne Brennan, who is stepping down after 12 years. Deane’s appointment as an independent director will take effect on November 15, and Brennan will retire after Rabobank NZ’s board meeting in Hamilton on November 28.

Rabobank NZ requires independent directors to step down after 12 years.

Deane has commercial and senior executive experience across banking, food and fibre and other sectors.

He previously held senior executive roles at ASB Bank, Goodman Fielder (NZ) and Fonterra. Based in Auckland, Deane has a Bachelor of Agricultural Science (with honours) from Lincoln University.

Rabobank NZ chair Chris Black said the company was fortunate to appoint someone of Deane’s experience and expertise to the board.

“We are looking forward to Tim joining our board and contributing to the good momentum we have built across our bank,” Black said.

“Tim’s experience and expertise will be of enormous value as we take the next steps on our growth strategy.

“At the same time, I wish to sincerely thank Anne for the significant contribution she has made to Rabobank and its governance over the past 12 years. Since her appointment as an independent director in November 2011, Anne has brought her experience to bear in a number of areas. This includes currently chairing our Board Audit Committee and previously chairing our Board Risk and Governance Committee.”