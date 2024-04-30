Forestry recruitment also impacted by visa changes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pushback against the government’s latest changes to work visa rules is getting stronger, with the forestry sector joining calls to revisit rule changes likely to stymy an already tight labour supply.

On April 7 several changes were announced to the accredited employer work visa scheme, coming into effect immediately and retrospectively to include a shorter visa length of two years, a maximum continuous stay of three and a 12-month stand-down.

It has meant staff are now essentially required to have two separate visas if they wish to stay for three years – the two-year visa and another for one year.

Dr Elizabeth Heeg, CEO of the Forest Owners Association, said her organisation has joined forces with the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association and the Forest Industry Contractors Association (FICA) to urge the government to take a look at the regulation change.

“That support has broadened out even further, and we have also spoken with Federated Farmers. We are all on the same page about this.”

She described the rule change as “a solution looking for a problem” and only likely to dissuade skilled employees across the board from staying in New Zealand.

FICA CEO Rowan Struthers said silvicultural contractors are particularly hard hit by such rule changes.

“I can understand the changes are in response to some employers abusing the visa system and employees on it.

“However, for many planting contractors the system works well, and they look after their staff very well for a job that physically is very demanding, and it’s very difficult to find locals who will do it.”

He said many contractors draw on Pacific Island workers.

“The English language test has also been made quite a high standard, intended to ensure workers understand their employment and are not being taken advantage of. But it is going to create a big problem for employers who have to get staff to complete that test.”

He said the new requirement of three years’ experience under the visa is also questionable for jobs like tree planting.

“You don’t need that much experience, and they have a full medical.”

The pine planting season runs from now through to September, depending on moisture levels. The tough, demanding nature of the work has meant contractors have long struggled to fill the roles with locals, particularly in the past three years as forest planting areas have grown significantly.

“These are roles where workers can earn in excess of several hundred dollars a day, but you need to be fit.

“It is not that they don’t try to employ locals, it’s just that you can’t get them.”

Vacancy positions have to be advertised for 21 days now, up from 14 days previously, and employers are required to engage with Work and Income.

Along with Federated Farmers, the forestry groups are due to have a meeting with government officials to try to address their concerns.