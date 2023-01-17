US exec to headline Rural Leaders summit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

United States-based global food executive Devry Boughner Vorwerk will head this year’s Rural Leaders Agribusiness Summit.

The theme of the event, to be held on March 27 at the Christchurch Town Hall, is “Forefront”, focusing on businesses making change and those that provide solutions to the sector’s and the world’s biggest agribusiness challenges and opportunities.

“The summit will discuss and debate the topical agribusiness challenges globally and locally with a solution-based case studies and learnings,” summit chair Murray King said.

“The day is designed for farmers, growers and associated industries with a focus on real and practical answers.”

Devry Boughner Vorwerk is the keynote speaker at the Rural Leaders Agribusiness Summit.

Morning Report co-host Corin Dann will host the event and the keynote speaker is Vorwerk, a global food executive and corporate officer, sustainability entrepreneur, international business development and diplomacy strategist, and an expert in international trade relations.

Other guest speakers include Lain Jager (Te Puna Whakaaronui chair), Volker Knutzsch (Cawthron CEO), Vangelis Vitalis ( Trade and Economic Group deputy secretary), Tom Sturgess (Lone Star Farms), Traci Houpapa MNZM (company director and business advisor), and Angus Brown (CEO and co-founder of Ārepa).