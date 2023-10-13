EVs pass halfway mark in NZ’s total new sales and used imports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electric vehicles now make up more than half of all new vehicles and used imports registered in New Zealand, and 156,000 Clean Car Discounts have been paid out under the government scheme.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the latest data shows the discount has increased electrified vehicle uptake and is making a significant contribution to the country’s climate goals.

However, both National and ACT plan to scrap the scheme if they make it into government.

National has labelled the discount a “ute tax” that unfairly taxes essential work vehicles used by farmers and tradies unable to shift to EVs.

Hipkins said the country passed the 150,000 milestone in September, with 156,000 rebates paid to EV and hybrid customers since the scheme started in July 2021.

“Electrified vehicles now make up more than half of all new vehicles and used imports registered in New Zealand. The upsurge has been kick-started by the Clean Car Discount, and the climate benefits are all too clear. Average emissions from newly-registered vehicles have dropped by nearly 33% since July 2021.”

Transport Minister David Parker said EV and hybrid registrations accounted for more than 53% of all new vehicle registrations since July, compared with 39% between April 2022 and June 2023.

“Average carbon dioxide emissions from newly registered vehicles are now at the lowest rate ever, at 126 grams per km. When the scheme started, the rate was 188g per km.

“The Clean Car Discount is the key factor in greening New Zealand’s vehicle fleet. Annual uptake of EVs and hybrids has risen by 180%, compared with a 30% decrease for petrol and diesel vehicles.”