On-farm success between the lakes

On Thursday, April 4, Longfords Estate in Rotorua hosted its second annual on-farm sale, facilitated by the livestock agent company Hazlett.

This picturesque 810 hectare farm, under family ownership since 1937, boasts 240ha of drystock sheep and cattle grazing pasture, alongside 200ha of native bush nestled between Lake Okareka and Lake Tarawera.

The shift in farm policy towards a weaner-to-18-month cattle trade rendered the property an ideal candidate for an on-farm sale.

The inclusion of home-bred lambs from several vendors diversified the pool of buyers attending the sale, offering the sellers an opportunity to reduce numbers before winter.

Expectations were high, following the impressive results of the 2023 sale, and the returns did not disappoint.

The turnout of attendees on the day primarily comprised eager returning buyers. Strong interest from locals and online via bidr contributed to securing fantastic results for cattle.

The depth of buyer support also realised a great result for the lambs on offer despite challenging market conditions.

In-calf Hereford cows found new homes in the Manawatū region, fetching $1310. The 230 R2 Angus steers fetched favourable results, supported by a robust market and reflective of Longfords’ reputation for quality cattle. Most of these steers remained relatively local, shifting to the Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas.

The top-tier R2 Angus cattle, estimated to weigh close to 510kg, commanded a per head price of $1600. The remaining steers fetched between $1250 and $1355, averaging around $3.20/kg.

The day’s offering included over 2300 lambs with approximately 300 categorised as heavier prime types, which fetched prices up to $123. A total of 1139 terminal-cross males sold for $79 to $103, approximately $2.50/kg, while 769 ewe lambs realised prices ranging from $75 to $85.