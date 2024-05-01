DINZ plots way through planning thicket

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Deer Industry New Zealand is focused on simplifying navigation for farmers tackling integrated farm planning, much of which is currently skewed towards responding to regulation, it says.

Industry capability manager John Ladley said with markets demanding higher environmental and societal standards from the products deer farmers are supplying, the industry is organised to support farmers.

“DINZ is dead set on supporting producers to navigate the thicket of planning systems and services to come out the other side with an integrated farm plan.”

The IFP programme aims to help up to 40,000 farmers and growers nationwide through a broader approach to integrated farm planning that cuts out duplication, identifies improvements, helps achievement of business goals and promotes better information sharing.

“Making things simpler, not harder, for deer farmers in farm planning and coping with regulations is our current focus,” Ladley said.

The main fuel for the deer industry initiative “Engaged Farmers to Succeed” is its $700,000 share of the $37 million the government budgeted for a national integrated farm planning system for farmers and growers.

The programme is funded through to 2026 and is administered through the Ministry for Primary Industries.

The MPI kicked off by creating planning templates covering a basic farm plan, people, biosecurity, animal welfare, emissions, biodiversity and intensive winter grazing.

For integrated farm planning to work, Ladley said, deer farmers need to understand the benefits of the process and how it can improve returns.

“They aren’t interested in yet another cost of doing business.

“The landscape of farm planning support for farmers is very cluttered and has been skewed towards responding to regulation.

“Integrated farm planning is much broader ranging. In fact, when done properly, it can act as a template for someone taking over a farm business from scratch.”

DINZ capability manager John Ladley says deer farmers are not interested in yet another cost of doing business.

Ladley said the deer industry is not interested in adding to the clutter and current uncertainty about the direction of regulatory change.

“Rather we’d like deer farmers to be able to leverage the work that’s currently being done.

“Some of the meat processors also have teams helping their suppliers with the NZ Farm Assurance programmes, NZFAP and NZFAP Plus; there are other commercial entities offering similar services and of course there are farmer or community-led initiatives like catchment groups.

“They are all doing good work in this space.”

For these reasons the deer industry team is taking a cautious approach to building trust among farmers that there will be a better way to build a solid planning framework around their business.

“We’re still at the start of that process, doing some monitoring and evaluation to get better insights.

“We need to identify where people are on that farm planning bell curve. That will drive what we do.”

About 300 deer farmers are signed up to NZFAP, with about 30 accredited to NZFAP Plus, and many more in the process of signing up.

Ladley said those who are ahead of the curve will find that they have already done a lot of the work for integrated farm planning.

A big advantage for the deer industry is that it is very strongly connected through an active Deer Farmers’ Association and through the networks that were built through the seven-year Passion2Profit (P2P) programme.

“Nineteen of the P2P Advance Parties, representing nearly 200 deer farmers, will be taking on the integrated farm planning programme, plus three of the P2P Environment Groups.”

Avoiding duplication or reinventing the wheel with farm planning is a priority for Ladley, suggesting the NZFAP is a good framework for an integrated farm plan.

“They are not mutually exclusive and are in fact useful building blocks.

“We’ll be taking a modular approach, helping deer farmers build an integrated farm plan based on what they’ve already done, taking on the work in bite-sized chunks.

“A lot of our effort will be in connecting farmers with the products and services that will help them get there, but their existing connections with each other and the deer industry’s strong collegiality will also be a real asset.”