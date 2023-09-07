Friday, September 8, 2023
Yearling bull sales begin with lower prices

Hugh Stringleman
September 8, 2023
Multiples farming challenges reflected in bids.
Te Atarangi Angus principal Chris Biddles welcomes bull buyers to his sale on the Pouto peninsula, Northland.
Sales of yearling beef bulls have begun with average prices down about 10% on last spring because of the difficulties facing dairy farmers, the main young bull buying group.

Multiple Steak of Origin award-winning Northland Angus stud Te Atarangi had an average price of $3457 for 112 sold out of 117 offered.

PGG Wrightson agents and auctioneers in full cry at the 35th Te Atarangi Angus yearling bull sale.

This was down $300 on last year, but vendor Chris Biddles said that is totally understandable given current farming conditions and confidence.

“Only a handful of bulls sold under what it costs to produce them, given the investment we make to produce a safe calving-ease product,” Biddles said.

Half of the buyers’ benches at Te Atarangi Angus yearling bull sale, Pouto peninsula, Northland.

Top price was $9200 paid for lot 12, Te Atarangi Wheta T020 by Robin and Jacqueline Blackwood at Mangaotea Stud, Inglewood.

A few days earlier Argyle Angus, Kaikohe, had a full clearance of 31 yearling bulls, averaged $3400 and had a top price of $6700.

Yearling Angus bulls go through the ring on Te Atarangi stud, Northland.

Piquet Hill Farms Angus, northern Waikato, sold 28 of 33 and averaged $2596 with a top of $4500.

To begin the Hereford sales, Waimaire and Otengi studs in the Shepherd family, Kāeo, Northland, sold 41 of 61, averaged $2700 and had a top price of $5200 for lot 35, Otengi Echuca 415, paid by the Beard family, Kaitāia.

