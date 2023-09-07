Yearling bull sales begin with lower prices

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sales of yearling beef bulls have begun with average prices down about 10% on last spring because of the difficulties facing dairy farmers, the main young bull buying group.

Multiple Steak of Origin award-winning Northland Angus stud Te Atarangi had an average price of $3457 for 112 sold out of 117 offered.

PGG Wrightson agents and auctioneers in full cry at the 35th Te Atarangi Angus yearling bull sale.

This was down $300 on last year, but vendor Chris Biddles said that is totally understandable given current farming conditions and confidence.

“Only a handful of bulls sold under what it costs to produce them, given the investment we make to produce a safe calving-ease product,” Biddles said.

Half of the buyers’ benches at Te Atarangi Angus yearling bull sale, Pouto peninsula, Northland.

Top price was $9200 paid for lot 12, Te Atarangi Wheta T020 by Robin and Jacqueline Blackwood at Mangaotea Stud, Inglewood.

A few days earlier Argyle Angus, Kaikohe, had a full clearance of 31 yearling bulls, averaged $3400 and had a top price of $6700.

Yearling Angus bulls go through the ring on Te Atarangi stud, Northland.

Piquet Hill Farms Angus, northern Waikato, sold 28 of 33 and averaged $2596 with a top of $4500.

To begin the Hereford sales, Waimaire and Otengi studs in the Shepherd family, Kāeo, Northland, sold 41 of 61, averaged $2700 and had a top price of $5200 for lot 35, Otengi Echuca 415, paid by the Beard family, Kaitāia.