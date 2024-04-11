NZ’s elite beef cows draw overseas buyers 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Australian buyers from four states were successful bidders for 10 lots of Silverstream Charolais genetics at its special female sale this month at Greenpark, near Christchurch.

The top price of $16,000 paid for Silverstream Suze M5, an eight-year-old cow, came from Myona Charolais in New South Wales and Winkel Park Charolais in Victoria.

The top-priced heifer calf was Silverstream Chander U137, who sold to Bardoo Charolais and Pasture Seeds, Western Australia, for $10,000.

The top priced two-year-old heifer was Silverstream Angelica T151, who made $14,000 and sold to Charnelle Charolais and Black Duck Charolais in Queensland.

Vendors Brent and Anna Fisher said they were delighted with the full clearance of older and younger females plus six packages of 10 semen straws. There were 50 lots in all.

Cows and heifers bought by Australian breeders will stay in New Zealand for their current calving, followed by embryo transfers.

The volume purchaser was Rowen Sandford of Topaki Charolais, Hawke’s Bay.

Overseas buyers were also successful at the Atahua Angus female dispersal on the property at Kiwitea, Manawatū – two from Australia and one from Scotland.

In total 122 cows and heifers were sold for an average price of $3815.

Top price was $18,000, paid by Kaharau and Turiroa Angus studs on the east coast, for lot 12, Atahua Kawa 630-19, a rising five-year-old cow.

She was followed by lot 38 Atahua Quest 725-20, which made $16,000 and lot 8, Atahua Kawa 525-18, for which Banquet Angus in South Australia paid $15,000.

Scottish breeder Wanda Hobbs, Wedderlie Angus, attended the Atahua sale and bought lot 39, Atahua Perdita 729-20 for $13,000 in conjunction with the Crawshaws at Kenhardt Angus, Hawke’s Bay.

She also paid $7000 for lot 14, Atahua Kawa 652-19.

Lot 1, Atahua Alice 166-14 sold for $12,000 to Premier Angus in Australia.