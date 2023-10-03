Fonterra joins South Island Dairy Demonstration Centre

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fonterra has joined the South Island Dairy Demonstration Centre partnership.

SIDDC Partners Forum chair and Vice-Chancellor of Te Whare Wānaka o Aoraki Lincoln University Professor Grant Edwards said Fonterra’s participation will have significant and far-reaching benefits for the partnership, and for the wider dairy farming sector.

“Fonterra’s contribution will complement the existing partner expertise in extension, nutrient management, feed production, animal improvement, farm information systems and the overall management of high-performing sustainable pastoral dairy farms.”

Formed in 2001, SIDDC is a partnership between Lincoln University, DairyNZ, Ravensdown, LIC, AgResearch, dairy farmers through SIDE and now Fonterra. The partnership aims to lead and demonstrate the very best sustainable dairy production systems.