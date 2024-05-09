AgriZeroNZ funds methane vaccine search

Reading Time: 2 minutes

AgriZero NZ is to invest $9.9 million into United States ag-biotech start-up ArkeaBio’s search for a methane vaccine.

The vaccine would be for ruminant animals, including cows, sheep and deer, with an initial focus on cattle.

It is AgriZeroNZ’s second investment in vaccine development, having already invested in the New Zealand research programme.

AgriZeroNZ chief executive Wayne McNee said the joint venture is backing two vaccine projects to increase the chance of delivering the highly sought-after, world-first solution.

“A methane vaccine for ruminant animals is internationally recognised as the ‘holy grail’ to deliver methane reduction at low cost and mass scale.

“It could be one of the best long-term options to really shift the dial on agricultural emissions in New Zealand without compromising farm profitability, as well as a powerful tool globally.

“It would be a particularly useful tool for our grass-fed animals and a good fit for our pastoral farms as vaccination is already commonly used to support animal health.

“We’re really pleased to be supporting ArkeaBio and its innovative approach to develop this important solution to help farmers curb emissions.”

While details around the nature of the research are confidential, he said it takes a different methodology to the New Zealand venture, meaning there is no duplication.

“It’s exciting for us to have two investments in this area. These are the only two vaccine programmes we are aware of in the world looking at methane vaccines.

“We’re keen to see if one of these two approaches will deliver.”

The research has been underway for a while and is now at the animal trial stage. This funding will help scale the trials out, and when the time is right, conduct trials in NZ.

It is too early to say when that could happen, he said.

“We do have a commitment from them to bring the technology to NZ, that’s part of the investment.”

ArkeaBio is based in Boston and led by Kiwi expat Colin South, who said AgriZeroNZ provides both funding and a close relationship with an important and motivated early market for the global solution.

“A vaccine is the lowest cost path to global scale enteric methane reduction and is applicable to cattle worldwide. This singular solution, distributed globally with large-scale adoption, can change the trajectory of global warming and demonstrate a path to meeting major climate mitigation goals.”

He said the funds raised will play a pivotal role in expanding the research, development and deployment of the vaccine, including large-scale field trials and engagement along the supply chain.

