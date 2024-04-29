‘Near-perfect’ Manawatū dairy farm up for sale

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A high-performing Manawatū dairy farm with ties to the Whitelock family of rugby fame is being sold for the first time in 45 years.

The farm, Braeside Dairies on Te Puna Road in Linton/Ōpiki in Manawatū, has its origins with the Dalzell and Whitelock families, who have multi-generational ties to the district.

It is now for sale as the Whitelock family embarks on succession. The family’s best-known member, Farmstrong ambassador and former All Black Sam Whitelock, grew up on the farm, though he has no involvement in its running at present.

The 433.5 hectare farm across 12 titles was incrementally acquired over many years. With the family owners of Braeside ready to move onto the next stage of their lives, the property is being sold by international tender closing Wednesday June 12, unless sold prior, via Peter Kelly and Mark Monckton of Bayleys.

The property is described as having flat contour, high-class soils and an impressive array of infrastructure. It is sited between the Manawatū River and the ranges close to Palmerston North.

Braeside is milking 1450 mixed-age cows and has a three-year production average of 662,133kg MS.

The farm has been comprehensively fitted out and supports top-of-the-range infrastructure including a modern 80-bail rotary milking shed, extensive calf-rearing facilities, five well-maintained homes, and a high standard of fencing and laneways.

Kelly and Monckton said Braeside is one of the most impressive dairy farms in the Manawatū district – if not New Zealand – with fine attention to detail, strong guardianship and a consistent production history.

“This is a true legacy offering and provides a generational opportunity for new owners to acquire a superbly maintained and faithfully farmed large-scale dairy farm with an exceptional production record,” Kelly said.

“The layout, soil quality, and calibre of infrastructure makes this a near-perfect farm that is fully equipped to be a turnkey operation, up and running from day one, and renowned for attracting good quality loyal staff.”

Kelly said the property is expected to resonate with local and national dairy farmers of scale seeking high-quality properties with additional land use opportunities, national agri corporate buyers searching for a new scaled opportunity, and well-resourced private buyers looking for passive farm investment under management with potentially some future development scope.

A proposed settlement date of May 29, 2025 will give interested parties plenty of time to transition to ownership, and with increased forecast farmgate dairy payouts and lift being seen in global dairy auctions, the sector is seeing encouraging signs.

“Enquiry and activity for quality dairying properties remains strong, and the scale of this offering coupled with development possibilities opens it up to a broad buyer base,” Kelly said.

“Linton/Ōpiki is a renowned and proven farming area with quality soils and strong recreational appeal and Braeside borders the Manawatū River which further enhances its appeal.

“Being just 20km from Palmerston North, 37km to the rural service town of Feilding, and only 35km to Foxton Beach, the property straddles the Manawatū and Horowhenua districts and had definite locational upside.”